Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 is coming soon: 108MP camera, key specifications already revealed

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:21 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone in China on November 5. The smartphone, dubbed as Mi CC9 Pro, will be the first in the world to offer a 108-megapixel camera. According to rumours, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will launch globally as Mi Note 10. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already revealed some key details about the phone.

Xiaomi in one of the latest teasers elaborated the camera features of the new Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10. According to the teaser, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will sport 108-megapixel primary camera sensor along with 5-megapixel sensor for up to 50x zoom, 12-megapixel sensor for portraits, 2-megapixel Super Macro shots, and 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.

For performance, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor with a big 5,260mAh battery. The battery will also support 30W fast charging. The phone can be charged up to 58% in 30 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro will have 6.47-inch AMOLED display on the front with a waterdrop notch on the top. The teasers reveal a dual curved screen. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based MIUI out-of-the-box. It will come with 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.