Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Flipkart: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Note 5 Pro available with up to Rs 5,000 discount

Xiaomi is hosting ‘Mi Days’ sale on Flipkart starting January 28. During the three-day sale, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 5,000 off on its popular phones including Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6. Let’s take a look at all the deals and offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone, Redmi Note 6 Pro, is available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is available for Rs 12,999, down from the original price of Rs 15,999. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999, down from the original price of Rs 17,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi’s top-selling phone in 2018, is available with a flat Rs 4,000 discount. The 4GB plus 64GB model is available for Rs 10,999 whereas 6GB plus 64GB storage is available for 12,999.

Get flat Rs 4,000 off on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone (Screenshot/Flipkart)

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Those looking to buy entry-level smartphones can consider Redmi 6 which has received up to Rs 2,000 price drop. The 3GB plus 32GB model is available for Rs 7,499, down from the original price of Rs 8,999. The top-end model featuring 3GB with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499, down from Rs 10,499. Note that the discount is inclusive of Rs 500 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Cheapest phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Poco F1 is available up to Rs 5,000 off. This is inclusive of Rs 2,000 off on prepaid orders.

Xiaomi Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB is available for Rs 18,999, down from the original price of Rs 21,999. Similarly, 6GB RAM plus 128 storage and 8GB plus 256GB storage models are available for Rs 21,999 and Rs 25,999.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 09:47 IST