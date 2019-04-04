Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019 kicks off: Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro and other phones on offer

Xiaomi is hosting a new online sale “Mi Fan Festival 2019” on its Mi.com. During the three-day sale, Xiaomi has put all of its top smartphones and accessories on sale. Interested customers can also participate in the sale at Mi Home, Mi Store and other partner offline stores.

Re 1 flash sale

The highlight of Xiaomi’s Mi Fan Festival 2019 is Re 1 flash sale. As the name implies, customers can purchase a Xiaomi device for just Re 1. The catch is that very few units are put on Re 1 flash sale and last for just few seconds. This time Xiaomi is offering devices such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, POCO F1, Mi Soundbar, and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32) among others for Re 1.

Activities

You can participate in a few online games such as “Fun and Furious” to win prizes such as Redmi Note 7 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones. Xiaomi is also hosting a a “Play and Win” game wherein Mi Fans can win coupons and prizes such as Poco F1 and Mi Band 3. The “Play and Win” activity will be held from 10AM until 2PM each day of the sale.

Discounts

HDFC card holders can get a 5% instant discount up to Rs 500. Mobikwik is offering a 15% instant SuperCash up to Rs 2,000 on all products. On paying via Mi Pay customers stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day.

Top deals to watch out for

If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 10,000, you can consider Redmi 6 and Redmi Y2. Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 will go on sale for Rs 6,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The offer is available on 3GB+32GB model. Xiaomi Redmi Y2’s 3GB and 4GB models will be available at discounted prices of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB and 4GB variants will be available for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. You can buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB and 64GB model.

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets a Rs 4,000 price drop whereas Redmi Note 6 Pro price has been slashed by Rs 5,000.

There are also big discounts on devices such as Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi Earphones Black, Mi Band - HRX Edition, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Mi Air Purifier 2S among others.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will also be available on sale starting on Thursday, 4 April at 12 Noon and midnight respectively.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:03 IST