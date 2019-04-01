Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Top deals, offers on Poco F1, Mi LED TV and Redmi smartphones

Xiaomi on Monday announced a new online sale ‘Mi Fan Festival 2019’. The sale kicks off on April 4, 2019 and will continue till April 6, 2019. Interested customers can purchase discounted Xiaomi devices across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Store and partner offline stores.

Mi.com will also host interactive games such as “Fun and Furious” which is now a multi-player online game allowing Mi Fans to win prizes such as Redmi Note 7 and Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones. There’s also a “Play and Win” game wherein Mi Fans can win coupons and prizes such as Poco F1 and Mi Band 3. The “Play and Win” activity will kick start on Thursday, 4 April 2019 onwards until 6 April, and will be held from 10AM until 2PM each day.

Xiaomi is also hosting its popular Re 1 flash sale which will feature latest devices such as Redmi Note 7 Pro, POCO F1 , Mi Soundbar, and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32) among others.

Apart from activities, Xiaomi is offering a 5% instant discount up to Rs 500 on HDFC cards and EMI transactions. Note that select devices are eligible for the instant discount. Mobikwik will offer a flat 15% instant SuperCash up to Rs 2,000 applicable on all products. Customers can also pay using Mi Pay and stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go will also be available on sale starting on Thursday, 4 April at 12 Noon and midnight respectively.

Top smartphone deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be available for Rs 6,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The offer is available on 3GB+32GB model. Xiaomi Redmi Y2’s 3GB and 4GB variants will be available at discounted prices of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB and 4GB variants will go on sale for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at a discount price of Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB and 64GB model.

Xiaomi Poco F1 will receive Rs 4,000 price drop whereas Redmi Note 6 Pro will get Rs 5,000 price cut.

Other products that will be available during Mi Festival 2019 with discounts are Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi Earphones Black, Mi Band - HRX Edition, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Mi Air Purifier 2S among others.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:34 IST