Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched a new smart home product in India. Mi Home Security Camera Basic is priced at Rs 1,999, and comes with full HD (1080p) support.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic will be available via mi.com at 12:00 pm on February 14. Mi Home Security Camera Basic features an ultra-wide 130-degree angle lens. It comes with full HD video recording up to 20 frames per second. . It also has infrared night vision with up to 10m of range.

Xiaomi says the AI motion detection on the security camera can filter out false alarms like curtain movements, light changes and insects. This feature can be turned on from the Mi Home smartphone app and users will receive notifications for any movement detected. Mi Home app supports picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for videos. Users can also view footage from multiple rooms in one screen.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic also features talkback with improved voice calls. Mi Home Security Camera Basic comes with microSD card support for up to 64GB of storage.

This is Xiaomi’s second security camera in India. Xiaomi had launched Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree last October. Priced at Rs 2,699, this security camera offers 360-degree viewing angle along with a two-way audio. It also comes with Full HD video recording and footage storage for up to five days. The Mi Home Security Camera features infrared night vision, AI motion detection and microSD card slot with up to 64GB storage.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 15:41 IST