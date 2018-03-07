Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A vs Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4: Price, specs, features compared

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two new smart TVs in India. The new Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A comes in two screen sizes measuring 32-inches and 43-inches. Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,999, while the bigger 43-inch model will retail at Rs 22,999.

Xiaomi’s latest smart TVs will be available for purchase every Tuesday and Friday starting March 13. The next sale will take place on March 16 via Mi.com and Flipkart. Xiaomi very recently entered the smart TV market in India with the launch of Mi LED Smart TV 4.

Display

Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4 features a 55-inch 4K HDR display. Xiaomi also touts this product as the “world’s thinnest LED TV” measuring 4.99mm with a frameless design. Mi TV 4A 43-inch flaunts a full HD (1080p) display, while the 32-inch model has a HD (720p) display.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch features a S/PDIF port in addition to USB ports. (Xiaomi)

Processor, RAM and storage

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 is powered by Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor. It offers 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Both the models of Mi TV 4A also have the same processor but with differences in storage. The 43-inch Mi TV 4A comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while the smaller 32-inch model offers 1GB RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

Connectivity and OS

All three Mi TVs run on the Android based PatchWall OS. Especially customised for India, PatchWall offers content from over 15 different sources in across 12 Indic languages. This results to over 500,000 hours of content available to watch out of which 80% of it is free.

Mi LED Smart TV 4’s connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. It also comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0.

The connectivity options available on Mi TV 4A 43-inch include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, additional USB and a S/PDIF port. Mi TV 4A 32-inch offers 3 HDMI ports including 1 ARC port, 2 USB ports, and an Ethernet port. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi.

Price

In comparison, Mi LED Smart TV 4A’s price is almost half of Mi LED Smart TV 4 which retails at Rs 39,999. While both products pack similar specifications and features, the display resolution is the deal breaker here.