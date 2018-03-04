Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43 to launch in India soon for Rs 27,999

Xiaomi is set to unveil a new smart TV in India. The company has listed a new device called “Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43” on its official website. The listing, however, is without the details about the specifications of the smart TV.

According to the listing, Xiaomi’s Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 (approximately 15% discount on the original price of Rs 32,999). The name of the device indicates it will have a 43-inch screen size and follow the ultra-slim profile of Mi LED Smart TV 4, Xiaomi’s first smart TV which debuted in India last month with an aggressive price tag of Rs 39,999.

The listing follows Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet in which he had said, “”Mi fans! Something new is coming to India! It’s time to switch to something smarter, slimmer and sleeker. Coming soon.”

The tweet, however, triggered speculation that the company is going to launch the much anticipated Mi TV box, a 4K Android TV set-top-box with HDR video support. Similar to Apple TV, the box allows users to watch content from the OTT players like Netflix. The device is currently available in India via online marketplaces like ebay India for roughly Rs 7,000.

Innovation should be accessible to everyone.

We are bringing a new series enabling more people to #SwitchToSmart TV experience. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/FpBfWH9DaG — Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) March 1, 2018

Mi LED Smart TV 4C 43 will follow Mi LED Smart TV 4 which is going on sale at 12 pm on March 6.

Xiaomi to expand its smart TV portfolio. (Xiaomi)

Touted as the world’s slimmest LED TV, Mi LED Smart TV 4 comes with a 4.9mm thin display panel while the base is thickest at 48mm. The 55-inch smart TV supports 4K HDR display.

It runs on an Android-based Patchwall operating system and powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked up to 1.8GHz coupled with Mali-T830 MP2, up to 750MHz GPU, and 2GB DDR RAM. The smart TV has 8GB of built-in storage.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 sports two USB ports with 3.0 and 2.0 support respectively. It comes with three HDMI ports, one AV and Ethernet ports. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy.

The Mi LED Smart TV 4 box has the monitor, two base stands, a Bluetooth-powered remote, power cord, user manual and five screws.