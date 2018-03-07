Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch, 43-inch smart TVs launched, prices start at Rs 13,999

After launching Mi LED Smart TV 4 in India last month, Xiaomi on Wednesday launched two new smart LED TVs under its new Mi LED TV 4A-series. The new line-up includes two variants with 43-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999 whereas the 32-inch model comes for Rs 13,999.

The new line-up also follows the ultra slim-design profile of Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4. The smart TV runs on Patchwall OS, an Android-based custom operating system. Featuring a card-style interface, the operating system delivers personalised recommendations based on their usage pattern. Xiaomi promises future updates to the Patchwall OS.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core SoC with a Mali-T450 GPU, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The 43-inch model comes with 8GB of built-in storage and the 32-inch model has 4GB built-in storage.

Mi TV 4A compared with similar specced TVs. (Xiaomi)

Mi LED TV 4A (43) has a full HD resolution whereas Mi LED TV 4A (32), comes with an HD display. The 32-inch model comes with three HDMI ports, one ethernet port, Wi-Fi and one headphone jack. On the 43-inch, customers get an additional USB and a S/PDIF port. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A comes with DTS and powerful 20W dome speakers for improved audio experience.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch (side view) (Xiaomi )

“Mi LED TV 4A (43) and Mi LED TV 4A (32) feature Xiaomi’s PatchWall system, which redefines what a smart TV OS means. Completely redesigned from the ground up for India, PatchWall brings together more than 15 different content partners, across 12 Indic languages, resulting in the most diverse and rich library of video content ever integrated on a smart TV in India — over 500,000 hours of content to watch, across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers, with over 80 percent free content,” says the company in a release.

“PatchWall is also the first Smart TV OS in the world to intelligently connect to set-top boxes, allowing users to switch to any channel, or specific TV show with just one click.”

With all this content available, the universal search makes it easy to find content to watch, along with personalized recommendations that get better the more users watch their Mi LED TV 4. There’s also support for 13 system languages including 12 Indic languages out of the box.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A: Availability, price, deals

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 108 cm (43) is priced at Rs 22,999. Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm (32) is priced at Rs 13,999. The two TVs will be available online every Tuesday and Friday, beginning March 13 and March 16 respectively, across Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer an instant cashback of Rs 2,200. Customers can avail the cashback with a JioFi connection.