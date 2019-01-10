Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch 4K, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch smart TVs and Mi Soundbar launched in India: Price, specs

Xiaomi’s first new products for India in 2019 are here. The company on Thursday launched a 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV. It also introduced a soundbar in India.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch will be available in India from Rs 39,999. Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch will be available for Rs 22,999. The devices will go on sale on January 15 at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart. The new Mi Soundbar will be available from Rs 4,999. The first sale will take place on January 16 at 12noon.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro

Running on Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall OS, Mi LED TV 4X Pro comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. It also houses bigger 20W speakers. The 10-bit panel comes with 4K resolution with HDR support.

The new smart TV also supports Android TV software and allows users to choose between the two interfaces. Android TV support essentially means you can access all the compatible Google Play applications on the smart TV. The TV is bundled with Xiaomi’s new remote that also features a voice search button.

The 55-inch Xiaomi 4K TV has WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2, and 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch comes with a full HD display. It features 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. The smart TV has 1GB RAM , 8GB storage and runs on 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU. It also supports PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android TV. Wireless connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.

Mi Soundbar launched in India (Xiaomi)

Mi Soundbar

Mi Soundbar is inspired by modern smart speakers as it features fabric on the front instead of plastic or metal. The soundbar has two 20mm dome speakers and two 2.5-inch woofers. It also has 2 passive radiators for stereo sound. In terms of connectivity, Mi Soundbar supports Bluetooth 4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO review: Value-for-money smart TV at Rs 29,999

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:15 IST