Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch review: Value-for-money 4K smart TV for Rs 39,999

Brand: Xiaomi

Product: Mi LED TV 4X PRO

Key specs: 55-inch 4K 10-bit panel, PatchWall OS, 20W speakers, Android TV, -64bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU and 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage.

Price: Rs 39,999

Rating: 4/5

Xiaomi’s smart TVs have become quite popular in India. In Q2 2018, Xiaomi became the leading smart TV brand in the country despite entering the segment just a quarter ago. Xiaomi’s approach to its smart TV lineup hasn’t been very different from the phones – high-end specifications, new features and affordable price tag.

Xiaomi last week launched a new 55-inch smart TV, Mi LED TV 4X PRO. Priced at Rs 38,999, Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO is among the cheapest smart TVs in India. It competes with affordable smart TVs such as Kodak XSMART 55-inch (Rs 34,999), MarQ by Flipkart (Rs 35,999) and CloudWalker 55-inch (Rs 35,999) among others.

Is the Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch really worth your money? Let’s find out.

Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch: Design

Remember the Mi LED Smart TV 4? Priced at Rs 39,999, the smart TV featured high-end specifications with an ultra slim 4.9mm display panel. Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch isn’t anything like the predecessor. It’s bigger and thicker.

The new version does away with the ultra slim panel on the top in favour of a regular panel with metallic grey finish. The base is also thicker, a deliberate design choice to accommodate the 20W speakers. The TV looks good enough but we missed the more premium ‘frameless’ display.

Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch: Display, software

While Xiaomi cut the corners in terms of design, it has improved the display quality. The 55-inch now uses 10-bit colour depth and support for HDR 10. Compared to the predecessor, there’s a big improvement in terms of colour accuracy. Xiaomi claims its 10-bit panel can produce 1,056,964,608 more colours than an 8-bit panel it used on the previous models.

Viewing angles on Mi LED TV 4X PRO are pretty decent too. We streamed some 4K content on the TV and were satisfied with the results. Considering its price point and a few competing TVs we’ve used before, Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4X Pro is among the better ones.

Xiaomi’s new smart TV supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz and Bluetooth 4.2 (Xiaomi )

We really like the concept of dual OS mode on Xiaomi smart TVs. Just like the Mi LED Smart TV 4A, Xiaomi lets you choose between the default PatchWall OS and Android TV. The PatchWall OS has also been tweaked to make the UI more user-friendly. For instance, Settings show you the most relevant functions on top. The on-screen keyboard has also been tweaked to make it easier to find content. Apart from minor tweaks, PatchWall seems fairly the same.

Netflix is still not available on PatchWall right now. So you can either use Chromecast (built-in in the TV) to mirror from the phone, or Amazon Prime Video dongle to watch it directly on the TV.

Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch: Performance

The Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch is powered by 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU and 2GB of RAM. These are the same specifications as Mi LED TV 4A PRO. As expected, the performance of the TV is fairly same as the older smart TV which is certainly not a negative. The biggest difference, however, is the sound quality. It’s louder and clearer. It’s definitely better than the previous Xiaomi models but still doesn’t offer you an alternative to additional audio gears.

Verdict

Xiaomi’s Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch delivers much better display quality than any of its models. 4K looks good enough on the device. We’re not sure 20W speakers were really important enough for the smart TV to do away with sleeker design it offered in the first 4K model last year. Nonetheless, at Rs 38,999 you don’t have a lot of familiar brands offering you such large-screen 4K smart TVs. So, if you’re looking for a 55-inch smart TV with 4K, Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch is worth considering.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 15:37 IST