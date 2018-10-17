Xiaomi Mi LED TV Pro: First software update brings critical bug fixes, security patch

Xiaomi has rolled out an important software update for its smart TV users in India. This is also the first software update Xiaomi has rolled out to its Pro smart TVs. The update is available for Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi LED TV 4C Pro, and Mi LED TV 4A Pro.

“Here is the first update for Mi LED TV Pro. We request you to go through the steps mentioned in this thread to update your Mi LED TV Pro to the latest version. This update includes few fixes and optimizations. Update now and elevate your TV viewing experience,” said the company on its forum.

How to update your Xiaomi smart TV

In order to download and install the latest software build on your smart TV, go to “Settings” and scroll down to “About.”

Next tap on the “System Update.” Android system will automatically detect the update and start installing. Ensure your TV is connected to an active internet connection.

After installing the update, your Xiaomi smart TV will automatically reboot.

The update is not available for Mi LED Smart TV 4A. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s first software update for TVs: What’s new

According to the changelog, Xiaomi’s first software update for its smart TVs fixes an Android remote app connection issue.

The company has also improved sound effect parameters along with a fix for the flicker issue.

The firmware update also includes Update GTVS July 2018 Release for Android 8.1 and new Google security patch.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:03 IST