Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S bezel-less smartphone launched: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the latest addition to its bezel-less smartphone lineup with the Mi MIX 2S. It will be available in China from April 3, with a global launch slated to take place soon. The smartphone is priced at RMB 3,299 for the base variant, and RMB 3,999 for the top one, which would come to around Rs 34,000 to Rs 41,000.

Xiaomi retains the same design language of Mi MIX 2 on the Mi MIX 2S. The company started the bezel-less display trend in 2016 with the Mi MIX. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S has a full-screen display with almost no bezels on top or on the sides. There’s a thin bezel at the bottom which houses the front camera lens. The smartphone is clad in an aluminum frame with a ceramic back coloured black and white.

Read: Xiaomi to launch Mi MIX 2S on March 27: Here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S specifications

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. In terms of memory, Mi MIX 2S offers three variants, starting with 6GB RAM plus 64GB and 128GB storage options. The high-end model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

In the photography department, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S sports a dual-camera setup which is a combination of 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lens. The same setup is available on Xiaomi’s Mi 6 and Mi Note 3 smartphones. The dual cameras are equipped with Sony IMX363 sensors, and feature Optical Zoom, Portrait Mode, dual pixel autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Xiaomi’s dual cameras are AI-powered and can offer live translation of different languages and currency conversion. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. On the software front, it runs in-house MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S also debuts the company’s AI assistant ‘Xiaol’. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC. For biometric authentication, Mi MIX 2S has a rear fingerprint sensor and ‘Face Unlock’ as well.