Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: 5G speeds to 10GB RAM, here’s everything you need to know

Xiaomi is not given enough credited for ushering in the era of bezel-less phones. Long before Apple embraced notch and higher screen aspect ratio, Xiaomi raised the bar for edge-to-edge screens with Mi Mix and Mi Mix 2 phones. Now, Xiaomi is ready with Mi Mix 3.

As expected, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will focus on breaking bezel-less barriers. According to reports, the smartphone will come with a massive 99% screen-to-body ratio. Unlike other phones, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will not include notch to enable higher screen-to-body ratio. Instead it is said to have a sliding mechanism to pop the top bar to launch the selfie camera, similar to Oppo Find X.

Vivo also has a similar mechanism in its Nex that has a motorised selfie camera. The screen is expected to have 19:5:9 aspect ratio with full HD+ resolution. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will reportedly have a large 6.4-inch display with 256GB built-in storage. It will be powered by a 3,850mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to come with dual-rear cameras with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors capable of recording ultra slow motion videos at 960 frames per second.

Apart from new design, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is also set to go big on performance. It is rumoured to come with 10GB of RAM. If true, Mi Mix 3 will be the second phone in the world to have so. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi’s Black Shark Helo is the world’s first phone to sport 10GB of RAM. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 was earlier speculated to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor but new reports suggest it will be a different Qualcomm chipset.

