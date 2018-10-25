Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 launch LIVE: 6.93-inch FHD+ display with 93.4% screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi’s third-generation bezel-less smartphone will be unveiled today. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will come with 10GB of RAM and offer 5G speeds.

Mi MIX 3 will carry the same bezel-less display but with a new camera design. Xiaomi has been teasing its new smartphone revealing some features. The company has so far confirmed 10GB of RAM on the Mi MIX 3. This would make Mi MIX 3 the first smartphone to pack a mammoth 10GB of RAM. Oppo is also expected to launch a 10GB RAM variant of its Find X smartphone soon. Xiaomi also claims that the Mi MIX 3 will offer 5G data speeds.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone launch will take place at The Forbidden City in Beijing. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm in China. In India, the event will start at 11:30 am.

We've already set up our #MiMIX3 launch venue in the Forbidden City, and our CEO @leijun is ready to announce the next-generation full screen display smartphone to everyone at 2pm China time today. Stay tuned!#Xiaomi #launch pic.twitter.com/xyYDAsI8BR — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 25, 2018

Here are the live updates from Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 3 launch event.

11:48AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: Quad-camera setup Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features a dual-camera setup at the front and rear. There’s a 12MP+12MP dual camera combination at the rear, and a 24MP+2MP setup for selfies.





11:44AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 sliding camera Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features a sliding form factor for its selfie camera. You slide the phone from the back, and the selfie camera pops up. Xiaomi compares the sliding design to the old slider phones.





11:42AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: Display Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features a Full HD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio.





11:27AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specs Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will boast 10GB of RAM. Mi MIX 3 will be the first smartphone to pack 10GB of RAM. In comparison, Mi MIX 2 offers 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. Some reports suggest it could run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.





11:20AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: Sliding camera Here’s a teaser video showing how the sliding camera on the Mi MIX 3 works. You simply slide the phone down to launch the selfie camera. I could do this all day.😎 pic.twitter.com/GRAF4jPMZt — Mi (@xiaomi) October 18, 2018





11:18AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: New camera design Xiaomi has made its bezel-less display work by placing the front camera at the bottom chin. With the Mi MIX 3, the company is taking a different turn by adding a sliding for factor. Similar to the Oppo Find X, the front camera will slide up on top the smartphone. Vivo Nex also has a pop-up selfie camera to accommodate its edge-to-edge display. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 selfie camera in a sliding form factor. (Xiaomi)





11:12AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: Selfie camera For selfies, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera will be accompanied by selfie-light. This is a big upgrade over the Mi MIX 2 which has a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.





11:09AM IST Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 x Phillipe Starck Like the previous Mi MIX smartphones, Mi MIX 3 will also be designed by Phillipe Starck. Xiaomi’s launch event for today is titled ‘Art x Technology’. Part technology. Part masterpiece. #MiMIX3 #Masterpiece pic.twitter.com/wbREZq6IMf — Mi (@xiaomi) October 20, 2018





11:05AM IST Mi MIX 3: Slo-mo video Another camera feature highlighted by Xiaomi is slow motion video recording. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be capable of shooting slo-mo videos. It hasn’t been announced at how many frames per second the slow-mo videos can be shot. Life becomes more beautiful when you take it slow. #SlowMo #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/VcaRiuOv6k — Mi (@xiaomi) October 22, 2018



