Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 launched: 10GB RAM, sliding camera and bezel-less screen

Xiaomi on Thursday launched another smartphone with 10GB of RAM. The latest offering from the company is Mi Mix 3, third-generation bezel-less phone that has an impressive 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. The new Xiaomi phone achieves such high aspect ratio without using a notch on the screen. Instead it uses a sliding camera panel for taking selfies, similar to Oppo Find X.

“Mi MIX 3’s patented slider incorporates neodymium magnets that have been carefully calibrated. Once the screen is pushed down, the magnetic mechanism immediately kicks in and finishes the opening in a snap with just the right amount of force. Xiaomi has dedicated substantial resources to the production process to ensure the slider has a life expectancy of 300,000 cycles in lab tests,” Xiaomi explains the new slider design.

“The full-screen slider is fully customizable. Users can slide open the phone to answer calls or customize it to launch different functions. Additionally, there is a special in-game function for the slider, allowing users to access screen capture, screen recorder, or hide notifications during gaming sessions,” it added.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has a large Full HD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 comes with a ceramic back panel in a new Sapphire Blue colour variant.

It runs on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor with 10GB of RAM. Mi Mix 3 is now the second phone in the world to sport 10GB of RAM after Xiaomi’s own Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone. The top-end variant of smartphone comes with 256GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 ups the ante by using dual-camera setup on both and front. At the rear, it houses 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel with Sony IMX363 sensor and f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. On the front it has a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-camera with Sony IMX576 main sensor, Super Pixel technology, and 1.8µm large pixels.

Who else can’t wait for the next edition to the #MiMIX family and its brand new steady handheld night photography?! #MiMIX3 pic.twitter.com/3lucvUigvB — Mi (@xiaomi) October 24, 2018

The company claims that the Mi Mix 3 has 108 rating on the popular DXOMark camera benchmark. It is worth noting that Samsung’s new flagship phone Galaxy Note 9 has 103 rating. The smartphone is also capable of recording ultra slow motion videos at 960 frames per second. Mi Mix 3 comes with 4-axis Optical Image Stablisation.

Mi MIX 3 comes with support for Qi standard wireless charging. The phone is bundled with a 10W wireless charger which is said to be 30% more efficient than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3: Price

The smartphone is available in three variants - 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 10GB+256GB. The three models are priced at 3299 Yuan (Rs 34,700 approximately), 3599 Yuan (Rs 37,900 approx.), and 3999 Yuan (Rs 42,100 approx.), respectively. Xiaomi is also offering 10GB + 256GB Mi MIX 3 Palace Museum Edition for 4,999 Yuan (Rs 52,600 approx.)

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 12:42 IST