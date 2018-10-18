Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with 10GB RAM, 5G support to launch on October 25

Xiaomi will launch the third-generation of its bezel-less smartphone on October 25. Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be officially launched at an event in Beijing, China.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 like its predecessors will feature an edge-to-edge display with almost no bezels around it. Donovan Sung, global spokesperson for Xiaomi, has been sharing updates on the upcoming Mi MIX 3. The new Mi MIX 3 will feature a sliding form factor for the selfie camera.

Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex introduced a new trend with their pop-out selfie cameras. Xiaomi’s previous Mi MIX phones house the selfie camera on the bottom bezel of the phone. A teaser video of the Mi MIX 3 shows the smartphone’s selfie camera which one can slide up to open. The smartphone is expected to sport a 24-megapixel front camera.

Sung has also revealed that the Mi MIX 3 will pack a massive 10GB RAM. The highest RAM capacity on a smartphone is currently 8GB. Mi MIX 3 would be the first phone with 10GB RAM. Oppo is also planning to launch a 10GB RAM variant of its Find X smartphone but a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

In addition to this, the Mi MIX 3 will also come with support for 5G connectivity. 5G-compatible smartphones will soon be a reality with companies like OnePlus and Huawei confirming devices in 2019.

Xiaomi launched its first Mi MIX device in India last year with the Mi MIX 2 priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone featured a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Mi MIX 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It sported a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera and came with a 3,400mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. READ: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 first impressions: Raising the bar for full-screen smartphones

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 15:31 IST