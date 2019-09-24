Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha concept smartphone launched: Price, specifications

tech

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is the company’s new concept smartphone with a wraparound display. The smartphone looks very futuristic covered almost entirely with its display.

Mi Mix Alpha has very thin bezels with no punch-hole camera or earpiece either. The phone uses what Xiaomi calls ‘acoustic technology’ to replace the earpiece and proximity sensor. The display also acts as pressure sensitive buttons. The phone is built with titanium alloy, sapphire glass and ceramic.

The cameras are housed at the rear on a thin horizontal bezel. Like Huawei Mate X, Mi Mix Alpha also uses the rear cameras for selfies. Speaking of which, Mi Mix Alpha houses the new 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung. In total, Mi Mix Alpha houses a triple camera setup with a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

In terms of specifications, Mi Mix Alpha is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset. It packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,050mAh battery paired with a 40W charger. The wraparound display is a 7.92-inch OLED panel with 2088x2250 pixels resolution.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as expected. Connectivity options on the Mi Mix Alpha include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha: Price

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has a hefty price tag of CNY 19,999 which is around 2 lakhs. Xiaomi will start selling its Mi Mix Alpha smartphone by the end of December. The company will however produce only limited units of Mi Mix Alpha in the first batch. The smartphone will however be displayed in Xiaomi stores.

