Xiaomi Mi Note 10, 108MP camera phone, to launch in India next month

Xiaomi Mi Note 10’s key specifications include a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch housing a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

tech Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 coming to India soon
Chinese phone maker Xiaomi after launching Mi Note 10, the world’s first smartphone to feature 108MP camera in Europe and in its domestic market as Mi CC9 Pro, is now all set to launch the smartphone in India by January 2020, GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The company is running a global photography competition. According to terms and conditions, winners will get the Mi Note 10 smartphone worth Rs 46,832. It is not clear whether this is the final India pricing or just a tentative pricing based on the European model.

In terms of specifications, smartphone features a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint reader underneath and a waterdrop notch at the top housing a 32MP selfie camera.

The penta-camera setup in the rear consists of a primary 108 MP camera along with a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto sensor, a secondary 5 MP telephoto sensor, and finally a 2 MP macro camera.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 also houses a massive 5,260mAh battery along with support for 30W fast charging technology.

