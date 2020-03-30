Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite key specifications revealed ahead of launch

tech

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a “Lite” version of Mi Note 10. The smartphone has made an appearance on the US FCC website revealing key specifications and features.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is said to come with five cameras including 64-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel sensor, and 2-megapixel sensors. According to the listing, the smartphone skips laser autofocus which is available on the main Note 10 variant.

Rest of the specifications of Mi Note 10 Lite is said to be the same. This means upcoming Mi Note 10 Lite will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging. The listing also reveals the phone will sport dual-band Wi-Fi, and usual connectivity options such as Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi launched Mi Note 10 in November last year. The big highlight of the phone is the camera which includes a 108-megapixel camera. The smartphone comes with 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The smartphone runs on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is priced at 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx). The Pro model is available for 649 Euros (Rs 51,000 approx). The phone comes in ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Glacier White’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour options.