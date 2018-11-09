Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch, 15.6-inch laptops launched: Price, full specifications

Xiaomi has launched two new laptops – Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Both the laptops are powered by Intel’s 8-generation Cor i3 chipset and run on Windows 10 Home Edition. Prices of the new laptops start at CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,000 approximately). Xiaomi’s new laptops will go on sale on November 11 in China.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch: Full specifications

The 13.3-inch display on Mi Notebook Air comes with full HD resolution with 80.1% screen-to-body aspect ratio and 170-degree viewing angle. Running on Intel’s 8-generation Core i3 chipset, Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

The laptop has a HD front-facing camera and 40W battery. Other key features of the laptop include Bluetooth 4.1, fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C support. The device is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,000 approximately). ALSO READ: Top features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Both Mi Notebook Air laptops come with Nvidia GeForce graphic cards (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 15.6-inch: Full specifications

The 15.6-inch display on Mi Notebook Air comes with full HD resolution and 178-degree viewing angle. It is also one of the first Xiaomi laptops to come with a separate numeric keypad and has dedicated calculator button, scroll lock and browser key.

It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for storage. It supports 1TB of mechanical hard drive for external storage. Running on Intel’s 8-generation Core i3 processor, the laptop comes with a few heat dissipation mechanisms like double outlet, dual fan and 2+2 heat pipe. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi. The laptop will go on sale for CNY 3,399 (about Rs 35,000 approximately). ALSO READ: Here’s why Xiaomi serves ads on its phones, OS

