Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch display to launch today: Specs, features

Mi Play, Xiaomi’s new smartphone focused on gaming enthusiasts, is set to launch in China today. Dubbed as the successor to Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Play is expected to be targeted at the mid-range segment.

Xiaomi Mi Play also known as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the company’s first phone with waterdrop notch display – similar to OnePlus 6T. The smartphone also does away with the company’s traditional metal unibody design in favour of radiant glass-finish on the back. The panel looks very similar to Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 though.

According to the teasers posted on the company’s official website, the smartphone will sport two rear cameras along with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

As the name implies, Xiaomi Mi Play is expected to come with a few gaming focused features. The phone, however, is unlikely to come with advanced gaming features like the premium Black Shark Helo. According to reports, gaming features will be mostly driven by software and hardware optimisation akin to Honor’s GPU Turbo mode.

Xiaomi Mi Play will come with a Qualcomm processor, 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ curved glass display, 4GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual-rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and 3,000mAh battery. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

According to reports, Xiaomi will be offering 10GB of data with the new phone. It will also offer free internet access for one year to Mi Play customers.

Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on its official China website. The event is scheduled to begin at 2PM IST.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 10:36 IST