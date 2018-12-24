Xiaomi Mi Play with new screen, back panel design launched: Price, full specs

Xiaomi Mi Play has finally launched. The company’s first smartphone with waterdrop notch display will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 1,099, which is Rs 11,000 approximately. Xiaomi Mi Play is currently available in only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

As teased earlier, Xiaomi is also bundling free 10GB of data for 12 months with Mi Play. The scheme is restricted to China region only. The phone will go on sale on December 25. Xiaomi Mi Play comes in Black, Twilight Gold, and Fantasy Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi Mi Play: Full specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi Play joins Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Realme 2 Pro to come with glass or glass-like finish on its back panel. Xiaomi, however, uses sturdier Corning Gorilla Glass with radiant effect on the back panel. The reflective and colourful glass back panel clubbed with dewdrop notch on the front, Mi Play marks Xiaomi’s departure from its traditional metal unibody design for its Redmi series.

On the front, Xiaomi Mi Play sports a 5.84-inch display with narrower bezels than any budget Xiaomi phone. The display has full HD+ resolution with 432ppi pixel density and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

For performance, Xiaomi Mi Play runs on MediaTek’s Helio P35 processor with 4GB of RAM. The MediaTek chip is said to be equivalent of Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 600 processors. The Helio P35 also comes with a turbo technology for performance enhancements. ALSO READ: Moto One Power review: Value-for-money with big 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Play sports two rear cameras, featuring 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras are supported by Xiaomi’s software and machine-learning based features. ALSO READ: Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA review: Powerful laptop with AMD’s Ryzen processor

The latest Xiaomi smartphone comes with a 3,000mAh battery along with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 15:32 IST