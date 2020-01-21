e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India, priced at Rs 999

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India, priced at Rs 999

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C can connect up to 64 connections simultaneously. Check out full features of the new device.

tech Updated: Jan 21, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched (Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Mi Router 4C’ in India. Priced at Rs 999, the router is available via mi.com starting today.

Xiaomi claims the new router delivers an increased operating range and stronger signal. It also comes with features like parental control and remote management.

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C houses as many as four “high-performance” antenna. It delivers up to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with up to 300Mbps speed. The device runs on MT7628N processor coupled with 64MB of RAM and 16MB of ROM.

It can connect up to 64 connections simultaneously. Users can control the router through a dedicated Mi Wi-Fi application. The app allows users to view and manage settings remotely.

“It alerts on your phone whenever a new device gets connected. Whether is blacklisting unwanted internet activity, blocking suspicious devices or setting time limits on child internet usage, you can do it all right from your phone,” Xiaomi said on its website.

The device also comes with a “Wi-Fi optimisation” feature where users can “boost Wi-Fi speed and reduce bandwidth bottlenecks” with just a tap, Xiaomi added.

