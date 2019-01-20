Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Perfect companion for Mi LED TV 4X Pro smart TV

Product: Mi Soundbar

Brand: Xiaomi

Key specs:Two 20mm Dome Tweeters + Two 2.5 inch Woofer Drivers + Four 70x55mm Passive Radiators, Bluetooth 4.2 supports A2DP music playback, Frequency response range: 50 Hz - 25000 Hz ( -10 dB)

Price: Rs 4,999

Rating: 4/5

Audio is Xiaomi’s most underrated portfolio. With a small catalogue of speakers, mostly entry-level ones, Xiaomi hasn’t been aggressive in this category as it has done for smart TVs and phones. But does the latest Mi Soundbar change everything?

Xiaomi recently introduced a new soundbar along with Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch 4K TV. Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar aims to disrupt the speaker space with an aggressive price tag of Rs 4,999. There are barely any quality soundbars at this price point in the market right now. READ: Mi Soundbar vs Competition

Mi Soundbar: Design

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar borrows design elements from popular smart home speakers such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa. The front has fabric texture similar to the smaller Google Home speaker. The soundbar is quite tall as well and covers almost both the ends of the 55-inch 4K TV. You can either wallmount it or just connect it with your TV and place it at the table. All the controls and buttons are placed on one side so it’s easy for you to locate all the functionalities.

Mi Soundbar: Features

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar gives you a range of connectivity options such as Aux-in, Blutooth, S/PDIF (for TV), and line-in along with optical connection. It comes with dual 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5-inch woofers, and four passive radiators.

Mi Soundbar: Experience

Mi Soundbar delivers pretty decent audio quality for a big room. It also fills the gap that you may have been looking from your smart TV. Audio is crisp and clear, and detailed. But don’t expect the quality to take on the expensive soundbars from Sony or JBL or Bose. For 4,999, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar cuts a lot of corners in terms of quality but it’s a good enough accessory for your smart TV or even a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 11:48 IST