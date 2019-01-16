Xiaomi Mi Soundbar vs competition: Top value-for-money soundbars in India

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar went on sale in India on Wednesday. Priced at Rs 5,999, Xiaomi’s new device is among the most affordable soundbars in India.

Mi Soundbar borrows design elements from modern smart speakers such as Google Home and Amazon Echo with fabric-like front. It features dual 20mm dome speakers and dual 2.5mm woofers (one pair at one side).

Mi Soundbar also comes with 2 passive radiators for stereo sound. In terms of connectivity, Mi Soundbar supports Bluetooth 4.2, S/PDIF, Optical, Line-in, and 3.5mm aux-in.

Xiaomi’s new audio device will compete with a range of soundbars available in the market. If you are still looking for alternatives to Mi Soundbar, here are top value-for-money soundbars in India.

Envent Horizon 701BT Truewood Soundbars

Want an unconventional sound bar for your home? Envent Horizon 701BT Truewood comes with its own subwoofer. Just like Mi Soundbar, it has its own 2 passive radiator and powerful 60W RMS sound. The device can be paired with TVs, PCs, Laptops, and DVD players. Envent Horizon sounder is available via Snapdeal for Rs 3,499.

Philips HTL1040 2.1 Soundbar

Featuring 4,000Watts PMPO, Philips HTL1040 comes with 2.1 wired subwoofers. Total power RMS of the device is 40W and 4ohm speaker impedance. The device also comes with integrated FM Radio player and supports USB storage (up to 16GB). Originally priced at Rs 15,000, Philips HTL1040 2.1 Soundbar is available on Snapdeal at Rs 4,899.

Musi Poison BTH9 16 Bluetooth Soundbar

iBall Musi Poison BTH9 portable speaker comes with a total peak output of 16 Watts It delivers a playback time of up to 12 long hours. iBall Musi Poison BTH9 16 Bluetooth Soundbar’ is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,989.

Portronics Sound Slick II POR-936

This wireless soundbar delivers up to 2x20W of Stereo sound (up to 40W). It comes with Bluetooth 4.2and other connectivity options such as AUX-IN and USB. Portronics Sound Slick II POR-936 is available on Amazon at Rs 3,289.

F&D T180X 2.0 TV Soundbar (Black)

F&D is known for offering quality yet affordable sound devices in India. It also offers a Mi Soundbar competitor in T180X 2.0 TV Soundbar. Priced at Rs 9,990, it has a 3-inch full range driver and a smaller 1-inch tweeter. On the back it features a plastic body with cloth grille.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 16:22 IST