Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass is the company’s first on-ear wireless headphones in India. It comes in two colour options and promises up to 20 hours of battery life.

tech Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones.
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones. (Xiaomi)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Super Bass wireless headphones in India on Monday.

The headphones come in two color options -- black-gold and black-red. Priced at Rs 1,799, Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the company’s official online store.

It comes with pressure-less ear muffs which are crafted with soundproof PU material. The company also adds that the soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on the ears.

These on-ear Bluetooth headphones have 40mm dynamic driver and they rely on Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to different devices. In addition, a 3.5mm AUX cable also comes with the retail box.

The headphones have a massive 4000mAh battery. Company claims that they can last to up to 20 hours once they are fully charged. One can completely charge these earphones in two hours.

 

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:23 IST

