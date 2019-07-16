Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass is the company’s first on-ear wireless headphones in India. It comes in two colour options and promises up to 20 hours of battery life.tech Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:23 IST
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Super Bass wireless headphones in India on Monday.
The headphones come in two color options -- black-gold and black-red. Priced at Rs 1,799, Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the company’s official online store.
It comes with pressure-less ear muffs which are crafted with soundproof PU material. The company also adds that the soft and cushiony ear muffs reduce strain on the ears.
These on-ear Bluetooth headphones have 40mm dynamic driver and they rely on Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to different devices. In addition, a 3.5mm AUX cable also comes with the retail box.
The headphones have a massive 4000mAh battery. Company claims that they can last to up to 20 hours once they are fully charged. One can completely charge these earphones in two hours.
