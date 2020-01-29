Xiaomi ‘Mi Super Sale’: Discount and offers on Redmi Note 8 Pro, K20 Pro, Note 8 and more

tech

Xiaomi is holding its ‘Mi Super Sale’ in India wherein it is offering customers some of its popular smartphones at discounted prices and offers. The sale commenced on 27th January 2020 and will be ending on 31st January 2020. There are around 11 Redmi-branded smartphones in the mix that are priced from as low as Rs 4,299 to Rs 24,999. As a part of the sale, customers can also get Mi Protect and mi Screen Protect services along with the smartphones.

The firm is offering the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 24,999, which means Rs 4,000 off on the usual price tag. This is for the 6GB+128GB variant. You also get no cost EMIs on the purchase and additional Rs 2,500 off on Mi Exchange. The 8GB+256GB variant is listed for Rs 27,999.

The Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB) variant can be purchased at Rs 19,999, which is Rs 3,000 less than the usual price. You get no cost EMI option here as well in addition to Rs 2,500 discount on Mi Exchange. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 22,999.

As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the smartphone’s 6GB+64GB variant can be purchased at Rs 14,999, which is Rs 2,000 less than the usual price. You also get no cost EMI purchasing option and an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the 6GB+128GB with Mi Exchange. The 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 15,999 while the 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount and is currently priced at Rs 9,999. The usual cost of the smartphone is Rs 15,999. This comes in addition to the no cost EMI option and additional Rs 2,000 off on Mi Exchange for the 6GB+128GB variant. The 6GB+128GB model costs Rs 13,999, the 6GB+64GB variant costs Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 can be purchased at Rs 9,999, which is Rs 3,000 less than the usual price tag of Rs 12,999. Like others, you get no cost EMI options here as well along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on Mi Exchange for the 6GB+128GB model, which costs Rs 12,999.

You can buy the Redmi Note 7S at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB inbuilt storage version. This is down by Rs 3,000 from the usual price. Unfortunately, you don’t get no cost EMI or Mi Exchange options here. The 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999.

Redmi Y3 gets a Rs 4,000 off from the usual price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone’s 3GB+32GB model is priced at Rs 7,999 while the 4GB+64GB model costs Rs 9,999. There isn’t any no cost EMI or Mi Exchange offers with this one.

The Redmi 7 is available at Rs 6,999. That’s Rs 3,000 less than the usual price of Rs 9,999. While this price tag is for the 3GB+32GB model, you can get the 2GB+32GB variant at Rs 6,999. Again, no Mi Exchange or no cost EMI offers here.

If you want to buy the Redmi 8A, you can get it for Rs 6,499, which is Rs 1,500 less than the regular price of Rs 7,999. You can also get the 3GB+32GB model at Rs 6,999.

For those with tight pockets, Redmi 7A is available at Rs 4,999. That’s rs 1,500 less than the Rs 6,499 price tag for the 2GB+126GB model. The 2GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs 5,499.

Xiaomi Redmi Go can be purchased at Rs 4,299, which means Rs 1,700 discount on the usual price tag. This is for the 1GB+8GB variant. The 1GB+16GB can be purchased at Rs 4,499 as a part of the Xiaomi Mi Super Sale.

In addition to smartphones, the sale is offering customers Mi Protect and Mi Screen Protect services at Rs 399 and Rs 299 respectively.