Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Top offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, and more

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:01 IST

Xiaomi is running a Mi Super Sale on its website. The sale will continue till December 18. During the sale, Xiaomi has put its Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi K20 and other smartphones on offer. The company is offering discounts and no cost EMI on these smartphones. Xiaomi has also tied up with ICICI Bank to offer up to 5% instant discount on credit card EMIs. Let’s take a look at the top offers.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is now available for a starting price of Rs 14,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 18,999. Poco F1, now one-year-old, comes with Snapdragon 845 processor, liquidcool technology, 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone features AI dual cameras and 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is available at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 22,999. Xiaomi Redmi K20 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display, triple rear cameras (48-megapixel, 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel), and 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is also listed on Mi Super Sale with a starting price of Rs 25,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is available on Mi Super Sale for a starting price of Rs 10,999. The top-end models with 6GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB are available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. The predecessor to Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel camera. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It has a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display.

Other Redmi phones

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available with up to Rs 1,500 off at a starting price of Rs 5,299. Xiaomi Redmi Go is listed at a starting price of Rs 4,499 while Redmi Y3 is available for a starting price of Rs 7,999.

