e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A: Here’s how you can get it for Re 1 on Diwali with Mi sale

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A which sells for Rs 17,999 can be purchased for Re 1 on October 4. Here’s how you can take part in the flash sale.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40-inch.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is currently hosting its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale where the company is offering discounts and deal on its products. This festive sale also has Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale where each day one product is up for grabs. Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A 40-inch will be the last product to go on sale for Re 1.

Xiaomi’s Rs 1 flash sale takes place every day during the sale at 4:00 pm in the evening. Interested users can participate by following this link. Considering this is a flash sale participants will have to be super fast in getting a hold of the Mi TV. There’s the Mi rechargeable LED lamp for today’s Re 1 flash sale. Xiaomi’s LED lamp originally retails at Rs 1,799.

The Mi TV 4A is the costliest product so far on the Re 1 flash sale. The company has offered products like Mi Band 4, Mi A3 and Mi Soundbar up for sale. People who have taken part in past flash sales can check this thread to see if they’ve won anything. In addition to the flash sale, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on its phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro for Rs 10,999, Redmi 7A for Rs 4,999, and Redmi Note 7S for Rs 8,999.

Priced at Rs 17,999, Mi TV 4A is an Android TV featuring a 40-inch Full HD display. It is equipped with two 10W stereo speakers. Mi TV 4A is powered by Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. For connectivity the smart TV offers two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one ethernet port and one LAN port. Like other Mi TVs this one too runs on Android-based PatchWall OS.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:10 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech