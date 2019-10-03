Xiaomi Mi TV 4A: Here’s how you can get it for Re 1 on Diwali with Mi sale

tech

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:49 IST

Xiaomi is currently hosting its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale where the company is offering discounts and deal on its products. This festive sale also has Xiaomi’s Re 1 flash sale where each day one product is up for grabs. Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4A 40-inch will be the last product to go on sale for Re 1.

Xiaomi’s Rs 1 flash sale takes place every day during the sale at 4:00 pm in the evening. Interested users can participate by following this link. Considering this is a flash sale participants will have to be super fast in getting a hold of the Mi TV. There’s the Mi rechargeable LED lamp for today’s Re 1 flash sale. Xiaomi’s LED lamp originally retails at Rs 1,799.

The Mi TV 4A is the costliest product so far on the Re 1 flash sale. The company has offered products like Mi Band 4, Mi A3 and Mi Soundbar up for sale. People who have taken part in past flash sales can check this thread to see if they’ve won anything. In addition to the flash sale, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on its phones like Redmi Note 7 Pro for Rs 10,999, Redmi 7A for Rs 4,999, and Redmi Note 7S for Rs 8,999.

Priced at Rs 17,999, Mi TV 4A is an Android TV featuring a 40-inch Full HD display. It is equipped with two 10W stereo speakers. Mi TV 4A is powered by Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. For connectivity the smart TV offers two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one ethernet port and one LAN port. Like other Mi TVs this one too runs on Android-based PatchWall OS.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:10 IST