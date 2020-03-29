Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, Mi True wireless earbuds launched alongside Mi 10 global series

tech

Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 10 series in London earlier this week. Along with the global variants of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi also launched a bunch of other products. Two of these include a Mi TV 4S and a new pair of wireless earbuds.

Xiaomi’s latest Mi TV 4S is priced at 549 Euros (Rs 46,000 approx), and it will go on sale in Europe this June. As for the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 it carries a price tag of 79.99 Euros (Rs 7,000 approx). Its availability details haven’t been announced as yet.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch

Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4S features a 65-inch 4K display with HDR 10+ display and 85% NTSC colour gamut. The new Mi TV 4S packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage, and runs Android 9.0 out-of-the-box. It features three HDMI ports, USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also comes with Chromecast support as well as access to OTT platforms. The Mi TV 4S has a compatible remote control with voice control, and is equipped with two 10W speakers.

Xiaomi’s new pair of wireless earbuds. ( Xiaomi )

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

This is the second wireless earbuds from Xiaomi and it sports a design similar to the Apple AirPods. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with 14.2mm drivers, and supports noise cancelling with ENC. The wireless earbuds support touch control for music playback, voice calls and voice assistant with double taps. It also supports Bluetooth high-def tone technology, and in-ear detection powered by built-in sensors.