Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 4K smart TVs, Mi Soundbar, Mi Smart Water Purifier launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi launched a host of new products at its ‘Smart Living 2020’ event in India. There are four new 4K smart TVs, a sound bar, fitness band and smart water purifier.

Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup in India now gets four new smart TVs priced between Rs 54,999 and Rs 17,999 in India. There’s a second-generation Mi Sound Bar, the new Mi Band 4 and also a smart water purifier. Here’s a look at all the products launched by Xiaomi today.

Xiaomi Mi TV series

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65-inch is the biggest smart TV the company has ever launched in India. Mi TV 4X 65-inch smart TV comes with ultra slim 11mm bezels, ‘Vivid Colour Engine’ and 20W speakers. Xiaomi also announced the integration of Netflix on the Mi TV 4X 65-inch. Amazon Prime Video will soon be available on the new Mi TV. It features a 48 UHD panel and has HDR 10 support.

Xiaomi has also updated its custom PatchWall OS with a new light theme and improved carousals. PatchWall OS will now bring live news directly to the home screen of the TV. PatchWall OS has also been updated with a new Data Saver feature when streaming content on Mi TVs.

Mi TV 4X 65-inch will be available from September 29 at a starting price of 54,999. As for the other three Mi TV models, the 50-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 43-inch 4K model will retail for Rs 24,999. There’s also a new 40-inch full HD Mi TV is which will be priced at Rs 17,999.

Mi Sound Bar

Xiaomi launched a new Mi Sound Bar in India which also comes in black colour now. The new Mi Sound Bar features a new design and is equipped with 8 speaker cinematic sound, and enhanced bass. Like the first-generation Mi Sound Bar, the new one also comes with Bluetooth support. Mi Sound Bar is priced at Rs 4,999.

Mi Smart Water Purifier

Xiaomi launched its first smart water purifier in India which comes with customizations for users here. Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier features a RO+UV, 7 litre tank and a five-step purification process. Users can control the Mi Smart Water Purifier with the Mi Home app. through this, users can check TDS levels and also get an alert when the filter is about to expire. Users can also buy a new filter from the app itself.

Mi fans, we're very excited to introduce #MiSmartWaterPurifier (RO+UV) - our 1st smart home device that's specially designed for India, made for India.



Mi Smart Water Purifier also comes with a DIY smart replacement which the company says can be done in 30 seconds. In India, Mi Smart Water Purifier will be available at Rs 11,999 from September 29.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi’s new fitness band features a full coloured AMOLED display, music control and a revamped UI. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with unlimited watch faces and the ability to set photos as a watch face. There are also new activity modules and swimming features. Mi Band 4 continues with the regular sensors for heart rate, sleep, step count and calories as well. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and it will be available on September 29.

