Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:20 IST

Brand: Xiaomi

Product: Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50

Key specifications: 4K HDR 10-bit display, 20W speakers Dolby, Patchwall OS, Android TV, 64-bit Quad-core A53 processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB built-in storage, HDMI (x3), USB 2.0 (x2).

Price: Rs 29,999

Rating: 4/5

Xiaomi’s smart TV portfolio is roughly one-year-old. Since its foray, the company has raced to the top in the smart TV segment, thanks to its aggressive pricing-premium specifications formula. Xiaomi recently launched Mi TV 4X series in India. The successor to the last year’s Mi TVs, Xiaomi’s new TV series comes with upgraded specifications and features.

One of its top products under the latest TV line-up is Mi TV 4X 50-inch. At Rs 29,999, it’s also one of the cheapest 4K smart TVs in India. Unlike 2018, Xiaomi’s new TV has a stronger competition from the likes Kodak, Thomson and other players offering budget smart TVs. Here’s our detailed review of Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 4X 50-inch.

Design

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 doesn’t look very different from the rest of the smart TVs in this category. This is definitely not negative. The smart TV has slimmer bezels on the sides and a small module at the center base for power button shortcut and wireless connectivity. The smart TV is quite light at 10.9kg and has a base width of 272mm. The TV is quite easy to install and can be wall-mounted as well.

Display, OS and more

While the design is very much standard, Mi TV 4X stands out with its 4K resolution. The smart TV comes with a 4K HDR 10-bit display which is quite impressive considering the price point. Compatible content on smart TV feels bright and dynamic. It does well with non-4K content such as 1080p and 720p, though upscaling leaves a room for improvement. We had no qualms about the viewing angles either. We will recommend users to personalise the display settings depending upon their preference and ambiance.

Xiaomi’s new smart TV offers a Light theme ( Xiaomi )

The biggest strength of Xiaomi’s smart TVs is the content. We’ve seen several other brands trying to mimic the experience on their smart TVs. Xiaomi, however, has been ahead of the game with its PatchWall OS. The newer PatchWall OS 2.0 seems more refined and smarter. For instance, you can enter Fire TV through on-screen HDMI tab instead of looking for Settings and or shortcuts to input/source.

Xiaomi is offering built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video access through its smart TV. This is quite rare for smart TVs in this category. The company has added shortcuts to these apps on its remote as well. Xiaomi is now offering a wider catalogue of content. You also have the option to use Google’s ecosystem on the smart TV as well.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 comes with two 10W speakers powered by Dolby. This is an upgrade over the predecessor but don’t expect it replace your existing soundbar yet. Looking at some recent premium smart TVs, we doubt native audio quality on smart TVs is going to be any better in the future.

Verdict

At Rs 29,999, Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 is a no brainer. It’s definitely much better than the last generation Xiaomi TV. Native Netflix and Amazon Prime Video along with 4K HDR support are some of its top highlights. If you’re planning to buy a new smart TV under Rs 30,000, Mi TV 4X is definitely worth considering.