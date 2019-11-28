Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55-inch 2020 edition launched in India

tech

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:19 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday updated its Mi TV 4X lineup with the launch of Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition. This new Mi TV will go on sale on December 2 at 12:00 noon on mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi also has a special launch offer for consumers purchasing it till January 3, 2020 can get an Airtel DTH connection along with four months subscription for Rs 1,800.

The latest 2020 edition will be joining the Mi TV 4X lineup along with the Mi TV 4X (65), Mi TV 4X (50) and Mi TV 4X (43). The Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will come with native support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. The Android TV also comes with support for YouTube, Chromecast and Google Play Store. Like other Mi TVs, this one too comes with a smart remote bundled with support for Google Assistant.

In terms of specifications, the latest Mi TV 4X features a 55-inch 4K 10-bit HDR display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. On the software front, Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition runs on Android 9 Pie with PatchWall 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The Mi TV 4X is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor coupled with Mali-450 MP3 GPU. In terms of memory, the latest Mi TV 4X packs 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. It is also equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio along with Vivid Picture Engine and DTS-HD. For connectivity, the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition comes with one ethernet, LAN and AV port, two USB 2.0 ports, and 3 HDMI ports.