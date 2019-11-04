Xiaomi Mi TV 5, Mi CC9 Pro 108MP camera phone, Mi Watch launch on Nov 5

tech

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:19 IST

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big event in China tomorrow. The company is set to reveal a brand new smart TV series along with its first 108-megapixel camera phone. Xiaomi is also going to unveil the new Mi Watch tomorrow. While there have been plenty of leaks around Mi CC 9 Pro aka Mi Note 10, new reports have now revealed key details about the Mi TV 5 series.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5

According to Xiaomi’s latest teaser, Mi TV 5 will be just 5.9mm thin at the slimmest part and will come with minimum bezels. The smart TV will offer a metal body and curved corners, like smartphones. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi TV will offer 4K OLED panels with up to HDR 10+ support and MEMC technology for better visuals. The smart TV will come with as many as four speakers with Dolby and DTS Audio support.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi Mi Watch had leaked online last week. The Apple Watch-lookalike will be available in black and silver colour options. It will have a power button below the crown. In terms of specs, it will support e-SIM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, and connectivity options such as GPS, NFC support and Wi-Fi.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi’s first 108-megapixel camera phone, Mi CC9 Pro, will be available globally as Mi Note 10. The phone will offer as many as four rear cameras -- 108-megapixel primary camera sensor along with 5-megapixel sensor for up to 50x zoom, 12-megapixel sensor for portraits, 2-megapixel Super Macro shots, and 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.

According to reports, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, and 5,260mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone will reportedly offer a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with curves on the side. The phone will feature USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 10-based MIUI out-of-the-box.