Xiaomi Mi Vacuum-Mop P launched in India, priced at Rs 17,999

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 10:03 IST

Xiaomi yesterday teased the launch of a new smart cleaning solution for India. It has now launched the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robovac in India. If you’re confused by the super heavy name, it’s a robot vacuum cleaner.

Xiaomi hasn’t announced the launch of the Mi Robot Vacuum but it has been listed on its official website which was first spotted by TechPP. Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced at Rs 17,999. Sale details and full specs of the robovac haven’t been updated on the site as yet. With the Indian government relaxing lockdown rules after April 20, the robovac will most likely be available to purchase soon.

Xiaomi launched this robovac last August in China. Xiaomi India’s marketing head Anuj Bhatia had also hinted at the launch of this product last month.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is a 2-in-1 robovac with vacuum and mop features. It can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode. The robovac also has a Japanese brushless motor that has a 2,100Pa suction. It’s also equipped with 12 different sensors. Using the Laser Detect System (LDS), the Mi Robot Vacuum can identify objects in close proximity while on the surface.

Like other Xiaomi smart products, this one too is compatible with the Mi Home app. Users will be able to control the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P remotely using the smartphone app.