Xiaomi Mi Watch Color specifications revealed ahead of January 3 sale

tech

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:44 IST

Xiaomi recently introduced a redesigned ‘Mi Watch Color’ smartwatch in China. While the company revealed the first look of the wearable, it hadn’t disclosed full specifications and features. Now, a new post on Weibo has leaked the retail box of the Mi Watch Color, revealing key specifications of the new wearable.

According to the post, Xiaomi Mi Watch Colour will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The wearable will support connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, NFC, Glonass, and GPS.

The Mi Watch Color is compatible with Android 4.4 and older versions. The wearable is also likely to come with 5ATM water resistance. According to reports, the Watch Colour will run on a 420mAh battery. Xiaomi has confirmed the wearable will deliver a backup up to 14 days. It will most likely come with basic smartwatch features such as heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and barometer among others.

The new wearable from Xiaomi comes with a circular display unlike the recently launched a Xiaomi Watch which had an Apple Watch-like design.

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China last year with a starting price of 1,299 Yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately). The premium variant of the smartwatch costs 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately).

The wearable has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 326ppi and 44m dial. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, Mi Watch is powered by a 570mAh battery. Other important features of the smartwatch include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS and e-SIM support.