Xiaomi Mi Watch Color with circular display launched in China

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:48 IST

Xiaomi has unveiled a new smartwatch in China. Called “Mi Watch Color”, Xiaomi hasn’t yet disclosed the full specifications and pricing of the new smartwatch. There’s no word on the India availability and pricing either.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color embraces a circular dial design, akin to older Moto 360 and new ones like Samsung Galaxy Watch. Xiaomi is bundling multiple colour options for replacable straps with the smartwatch. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will be available in silver, gold, and black colour options.

Looking at the official images, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will be waterproof. Users will be able to customise the watchface depending upon their preferences. It will most likely come with standard smartwatch features such as accelerometer, barometer, and heart rate sensor among others. According to reports, Mi Watch Color has 1.39-inch colour display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

Xiaomi is expected to release full details on January 3 when the smartwatch officially goes on sale.

The smartwatch will join Xiaomi’s newly launched ‘Mi Watch’. Sporting Apple Watch-like design, Xiaomi Mi Watch is priced at 1,299 Yuan (Rs 13,000 approximately). The premium variant of the smartwatch costs 1,999 Yuan (Rs 20,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi Watch, currently exclusive to China, comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display along with 326ppi and 44m dial. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and is powered by a 570mAh battery. Other key features of the smartwatch include 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi, GPS and e-SIM support.