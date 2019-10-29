Xiaomi Mi Watch with Apple Watch-like design launching on November 5

tech

Xiaomi will unveil its first smartwatch in China on November 5. The company has already confirmed its new smartwatch and teased its design which looks like a replica of the Apple Watch. There’s also the familiar crown on the Xiaomi smartwatch.

Dubbed ‘Xiaomi Mi Watch’, the new smartwatch’s design was shared on Weibo by Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun. Xiaomi Mi Watch will be available in two colour options of black and silver. The design of Xiaomi Mi Watch looks quite similar to the Apple Watch with the rectangular shaped display. The wallpapers also look similar to what Apple uses for its Watch series.

There’s a crown on the right side of the Xiaomi Mi Watch which again confirms design resemblance to the Apple Watch. There’s also a power button located just below the crown according to the teaser shared by Mijia on Weibo. More design elements include thin lines on both sides of the Xiaomi Mi Watch strap.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Watch is expected to come with eSIM support for cellular connectivity. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. More features of the Xiaomi Mi Watch include GPS, NFC support and Wi-Fi. On the software front, it will most likely run on Google’s WearOS. This would also make Xiaomi Mi Watch the first WearOS smartwatch with this display design.

Along with the Mi Watch, Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi TV and Mi CC9 Pro smartphone at its November 5 event.

