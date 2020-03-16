e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched, priced at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity launched, priced at Rs 2,499

Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank is now available in India. Check full features of the new device.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank launched in India
Mi 10000mAH Wireless Power Bank launched in India(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi on Monday launched its first wireless powerbank in India. Priced at Rs 2,499, the new Mi Wireless Power Bank is available in black colour. The powerbank is available on sale starting today across mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios.

The Mi Wireless Power Bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity and is certified by Qi charging standard. It has two way 18W charging on both USB Type A output port and USB Type C input port. The device supports simultaneous charge on two mobile devices. It also features a “non-skid” charging surface/pad.

The device is compatible with all Qi compatible devices such as Apple iPhone XS, Mi Mix 3, Mi 9, Google Pixel 3, and Samsung Galaxy S10.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, ““We are very excited to launch our very first wireless power bank in India. Today, as the world and our consumers become more aware of possibilities of wireless technologies, we believe that a wireless power bank is a perfect example of the convenience it can offer.”

“Wireless technology not only promises a tangle free experience but also unlocks the potential of what mobility and ease of use can actually mean in the future. We hope that our 10000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank is that innovation that everyone can enjoy,” he added,

