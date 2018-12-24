Xiaomi Mint lightweight browser for Android launched: Here are top features

Xiaomi has quietly introduced a new lightweight mobile browser for Android smartphone users in India. Called Mint browser, Xiaomi’s new platform takes on Opera Mini, Google Chrome, UC Web and other browsers.

How to download, install Xiaomi Mint browser

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi Mint browser is available for download on Google Play Store and is compatible for phones running on Android 4.4 and up. You can also download an APK version from your mobile browser. After downloading the browser, you will need to tweak browser permissions to continue with the installations. You can do so by going to Settings > Browser > Permissions.

Top features of Xiaomi Mint browser

Lightweight

This new web browser weighs under 12 MB to download. The light storage requirements allow quick launch speed and lower page loading time.

Google voice

The browser also allows voice searches much like Google Voice Search through its dedicated microphone icon on the homepage. The Mint Browser also includes a dedicated option to reduce data usage. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

Ad-free, Dark mode

Unlike Xiaomi’s default Mi browser, Mint is going to be completely ad-free. The browser also comes with Dark mode. To enable Dark mode on Mint browser, tap on the hamburger button on the bottom right corner of the phone and then tap on the “moon” icon. This feature inverts the colours of your web pages to provide you with a comfortable web browsing under low light.

Multi-tasking and more

Much like other browsers such as Google’s Chrome and Mozilla’s Firefox Xiaomi’s Mint browser allows general features such as multi-tab web browsing, pinch-to-zoom functionality to zoom into web pages alongside providing an Incognito Mode and Read mode.

The browser also allows you to switch from one user agent to another and pick the iPhone or Desktop version of your favorite websites. Additionally, the browser has an option to change the style of the multi-window management from vertical to horizontal view. This means you can view multiple tabs on the Mint Browser either in vertical view or horizontal view.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 17:02 IST