Xiaomi MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM: Top new features, list of eligible phones, and more

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced a new update for its smartphones. Called MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM, the update will be available to as many as 30 smartphone models including the latest Redmi 5. The new update will bring key changes to certain Mi apps as well as new gestures to navigate for its new lineup of full-screen phones.

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM will allow users to add favourite album for photos. They can also now resume interrupted file transfers in Mi Mover application without needing to starting over.

The latest update also allows users to automatically turn of Wi-Fi hotspot when set data limit is reached. To set data limit while sharing Wi-Fi hotspot on your Xiaomi smartphone. Go to settings > portable hotspot > Open one-time data limit > Select from predefined data size or customise yours.

Other important changes include optimised Browser’s kernel, revamped start page and optimized performance, quick search options, position adjustment of the search bar, address bar autocomplete, and all-new bottom menu.

MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM also brings a new format for floating notifications in the landscape mode, though it’s available for its full-screen phones like Redmi 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro.

List of eligible smartphones

Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 MTK smartphones will be receiving the update by the end of this month.

Redmi Note 5A Prime/Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6 and Mi MIX 2 will receive the update by early April.

Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4 are scheduled to receive the update by mid April.

“The above release dates are only estimated time and might be changed due to various reasons. We will keep you updated with the latest information,” Xiaomi cautions users on its forum.