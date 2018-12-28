Xiaomi Notebook Air with Intel Core i5 chip launched: Here’s how it compares with Apple’s Macbook Air
Xiaomi’s Notebook Air comes with the latest Intel chip and Windows 10 operating system. Check out full specifications and features of the new notebook.tech Updated: Dec 28, 2018 11:43 IST
Xiaomi has a strong portfolio of laptops in China. Inspired from Apple’s Macbook series, Xiaomi sells Mi-branded laptops. The latest offering from Xiaomi is Notebook Air. The new Xiaomi laptop comes with Intel Core i5-7Y54 seventh-generation processor, Intel HD graphics (615), and Windows 10 Home Edition out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi Notebook Air is available in China for a starting price of Rs 40,500 approximately via JD Mall and Mi.com (China). The device is available in Silver colour option. The Xiaomi laptop takes on Apple’s Macbook Air 13-inch (base model) which is available in India for Rs 84,900.
Xiaomi Notebook Air: Full specifications
Xiaomi’s Notebook Air weighs around 1.07kg and is 12.9mm thick. It comes with backlit keypad and glass trackpad on the front.
Xiaomi Notebook Air comes with a 12.5-inch full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen also features 300nits of brightness and 600:1 contrast ratio and 17-degrees viewing angle. The on-board Intel Core i5-7Y54 seventh-generation processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB SSD. The laptop comes in Intel Core m3-7Y30 and an Intel Core m3-6Y30 chip variants.
Xiaomi Notebook Air has comes with USB Type-C support and ports for USB, 3.5mm headphone, and HDMI. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, LTE, and Wi-Fi among others. Xiaomi hasn’t specified the battery size of the new laptop but claims it could deliver up to 8 hours of back up. The laptop also supports fast charging. Xiaomi Notebook Air also has a front-facing camera with HD video calling support.
Apple Macbook Air: Full specifications
Apple’s Macbook Air is slightly larger with 13.3-inch LED backlit widescreen display and heavier at 1.35kg. The display has 4:3 aspect ratio. In terms of performance, Apple’s Macbook Air offers 128GB PCIe-based SSD, 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, and Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop uses Intel HD Graphics 6000.
In terms of connectivity, Apple’s Macbook Air supports two USB 3 prots, Bluetooth 4.0, and Thunderbolt 2 port among others. It comes with Multi-Touch trackpad and full-sized backlit keyboard.
Apple also offers a Retina Display variant of Macbook Air in India. The device is available for a starting price of Rs 1,14,900.
First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:43 IST