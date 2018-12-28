Xiaomi Notebook Air with Intel Core i5 chip launched: Here’s how it compares with Apple’s Macbook Air

Xiaomi has a strong portfolio of laptops in China. Inspired from Apple’s Macbook series, Xiaomi sells Mi-branded laptops. The latest offering from Xiaomi is Notebook Air. The new Xiaomi laptop comes with Intel Core i5-7Y54 seventh-generation processor, Intel HD graphics (615), and Windows 10 Home Edition out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Notebook Air is available in China for a starting price of Rs 40,500 approximately via JD Mall and Mi.com (China). The device is available in Silver colour option. The Xiaomi laptop takes on Apple’s Macbook Air 13-inch (base model) which is available in India for Rs 84,900.

Xiaomi Notebook Air: Full specifications

Xiaomi’s Notebook Air weighs around 1.07kg and is 12.9mm thick. It comes with backlit keypad and glass trackpad on the front.

Xiaomi Notebook Air comes with a 12.5-inch full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen also features 300nits of brightness and 600:1 contrast ratio and 17-degrees viewing angle. The on-board Intel Core i5-7Y54 seventh-generation processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB SSD. The laptop comes in Intel Core m3-7Y30 and an Intel Core m3-6Y30 chip variants.

Xiaomi Notebook Air has comes with USB Type-C support and ports for USB, 3.5mm headphone, and HDMI. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, LTE, and Wi-Fi among others. Xiaomi hasn’t specified the battery size of the new laptop but claims it could deliver up to 8 hours of back up. The laptop also supports fast charging. Xiaomi Notebook Air also has a front-facing camera with HD video calling support.

Apple Macbook Air: Full specifications

Apple’s Macbook Air is slightly larger with 13.3-inch LED backlit widescreen display and heavier at 1.35kg. The display has 4:3 aspect ratio. In terms of performance, Apple’s Macbook Air offers 128GB PCIe-based SSD, 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, and Intel Core i5 processor. The laptop uses Intel HD Graphics 6000.

In terms of connectivity, Apple’s Macbook Air supports two USB 3 prots, Bluetooth 4.0, and Thunderbolt 2 port among others. It comes with Multi-Touch trackpad and full-sized backlit keyboard.

Apple also offers a Retina Display variant of Macbook Air in India. The device is available for a starting price of Rs 1,14,900.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:43 IST