Xiaomi patents dual-display phone with quad rear cameras

The secondary display on the Xiaomi phone is as small in size as the quad cameras.

tech Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:16 IST
Xiaomi had earlier teased its foldable smartphone.
Xiaomi had earlier teased its foldable smartphone.(Xiaomi)
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a new a dual-display smartphone with quad rear cameras setup.

According to the patent, the primary display is like any other phone with ultra-slim bezels and earpiece up top. Meanwhile, the secondary display on the new Xiaomi-patented phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing on the back.

As per the report, the secondary display will most likely show caller ID and notification alerts when the phone is placed face down. Additionally, there is no selfie camera on the front which suggests the secondary display might serve as a view-finder well to click selfies with the rear cameras.

Recently, the company patented a foldable smartphone with five pop-up camera setup. According to the patent, this foldable phone has an outward-folding screen and depending on how a user holds it, the five cameras can either be rear cameras or front-facing cameras.

The sketches of the device suggest that it will have a really thin bezels and no display notch. The patent seems to have been submitted on August 20 and was approved and published last week.

Xiaomi is expected to release the foldable phone by the end of 2019.

Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM for 2nd time, tells BJP workers 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister's post
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP's Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
'Would be amazing': Warne's special request for Ganguly, Kohli
Virat Kohli annihilates Sachin Tendulkar's record to reach massive feat
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
