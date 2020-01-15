e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Tech / Xiaomi patents dual-sided display phones, pop-up camera with up to 7 sensors

Xiaomi patents dual-sided display phones, pop-up camera with up to 7 sensors

Xiaomi has filed patents for smartphone designs with dual-sided displays and pop-up cameras as well.

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
One of Xiaomi’s patents show a design similar to the Mi Mix Alpha.
One of Xiaomi’s patents show a design similar to the Mi Mix Alpha.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi’s latest patent shows a pop-up camera design with up to seven sensors. Xiaomi also patended a futuristic smartphone design with dual-sided displays. Patents don’t necessarily guarantee a production of the device but it’s an interesting insight into what companies have in store for the future.

Pop-up cameras are no more a new thing with the tech available even in budget phones. In the patent filed by Xiaomi (via GSMArena), the pop-up camera designs show housing different number of sensors. There’s one with dual cameras, triple cameras and even five cameras. The pop-up camera will also house both the selfie and rear cameras something similar to what Samsung introduced on the Galaxy A80. Vivo V17 Pro also has a dual pop-up selfie camera.

As for the dual-sided displays, there are patents showing two possible designs for the smartphone. As per mockup renders created based on the patents by LetsGoDigital, the first one shows a design similar to the Mi Mix Alpha. The display wraps around the smartphone with a side panel housing the cameras and sensors.

Xiaomi’s patent imagined in a mockup render.
Xiaomi’s patent imagined in a mockup render. ( LetsGoDigital )

The second patent shows a weirdly interesting design for dual-sided display phones. In this one, the display also wraps around the phone but vertically. The cameras are also in place with the display.

Considering these are only patents filed, there’s no word on whether these would ever be mass produced. But Xiaomi has been introducing its futuristic smartphone designs with the Mi Mix with the Mi Mix Alpha being the most recent one. Also, foldable and dual displays are technologies still being explored.

tags
top news
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi showers praise
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi showers praise
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech