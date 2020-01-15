Xiaomi patents dual-sided display phones, pop-up camera with up to 7 sensors

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:56 IST

Xiaomi’s latest patent shows a pop-up camera design with up to seven sensors. Xiaomi also patended a futuristic smartphone design with dual-sided displays. Patents don’t necessarily guarantee a production of the device but it’s an interesting insight into what companies have in store for the future.

Pop-up cameras are no more a new thing with the tech available even in budget phones. In the patent filed by Xiaomi (via GSMArena), the pop-up camera designs show housing different number of sensors. There’s one with dual cameras, triple cameras and even five cameras. The pop-up camera will also house both the selfie and rear cameras something similar to what Samsung introduced on the Galaxy A80. Vivo V17 Pro also has a dual pop-up selfie camera.

As for the dual-sided displays, there are patents showing two possible designs for the smartphone. As per mockup renders created based on the patents by LetsGoDigital, the first one shows a design similar to the Mi Mix Alpha. The display wraps around the smartphone with a side panel housing the cameras and sensors.

Xiaomi’s patent imagined in a mockup render. ( LetsGoDigital )

The second patent shows a weirdly interesting design for dual-sided display phones. In this one, the display also wraps around the phone but vertically. The cameras are also in place with the display.

Considering these are only patents filed, there’s no word on whether these would ever be mass produced. But Xiaomi has been introducing its futuristic smartphone designs with the Mi Mix with the Mi Mix Alpha being the most recent one. Also, foldable and dual displays are technologies still being explored.