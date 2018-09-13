Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB with 128GB storage model to go on open sale

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco on Thursday announced that it will be now putting Poco F1 6GB with 128GB storage model on open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. Priced at Rs 23,999, Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB variant go on sale starting September 12AM.

Xiaomi also hinted that it will be putting other two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 8GB with 256GB storage, on open sale soon. So far, these three variants were available for purchase through flash sales.

#POCOF1 - ₹200 cr. in the first sale. The Best Rated Flagship on @Flipkart. What's next for the #MasterOfSpeed?@manukumarjain and @cmanmohan are here with a surprise for you! RT if you didn't expect this 🤙 pic.twitter.com/59uh4aC3KH — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 13, 2018

Xiaomi Poco F1: Full specifications

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 19.7:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. For photography, Poco F1 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Poco F1 packs a 4,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0. Its connectivity options include dual SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 18:54 IST