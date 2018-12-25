 Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India: Price, specifications
Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available in India via Flipkart and Mi.com. Check out full specifications and features of the phone.

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2018 13:46 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition,Xiaomi Poco F1,Poco F1 Armoured Edition
Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale in India on December 26.(Xiaomi )

Poco, Xiaomi’s new smartphone series, on Tuesday launched a new variant of its Poco F1. Called Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition, the smartphone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Priced at Rs 23,999, the phone will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will start on December 26 at 00:01AM.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition vs Poco F1

As the name implies, the latest variant of Xiaomi Poco F1 has a new back design. The back panel has a textured back, making it little more rugged than the normal variants.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rest of the specifications of the phone remains same as other variants. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Poco F1 continues to be the most affordable phone with Qualcomm’s top-end processor. The phone also features liquid cooling technology for improved thermal performance.

Xiaomi Poco F1 has two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The two sensors support f/1.9 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. On t he front it has 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has 6.18-inch large display with full HD+ resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:44 IST

