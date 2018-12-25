Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India: Price, specifications

Poco, Xiaomi’s new smartphone series, on Tuesday launched a new variant of its Poco F1. Called Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition, the smartphone features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Priced at Rs 23,999, the phone will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will start on December 26 at 00:01AM.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition vs Poco F1

As the name implies, the latest variant of Xiaomi Poco F1 has a new back design. The back panel has a textured back, making it little more rugged than the normal variants.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rest of the specifications of the phone remains same as other variants. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Poco F1 continues to be the most affordable phone with Qualcomm’s top-end processor. The phone also features liquid cooling technology for improved thermal performance.

The #POCOF1

6GB + 128GB (Armoured Edition)

at ₹23,999

will be available on https://t.co/DREiXVqBDe and @Flipkart from 26th December 00:01 AM.



RT if you are excited and stand a chance to win exclusive POCO merchandise. pic.twitter.com/2lybWEY14a — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 25, 2018

Xiaomi Poco F1 has two rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The two sensors support f/1.9 and f/2.0 apertures respectively. On t he front it has 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has 6.18-inch large display with full HD+ resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It is powered by 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 13:44 IST