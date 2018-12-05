Xiaomi Poco F1 available with up to Rs 3,000 discount on Flipkart

Xiaomi will be offering discounts on its smartphones via Amazon India and Flipkart starting December 6. The three-day sale will continue till December 8 and it will take place on mi.com as well.

On Amazon India, Xiaomi’s “I <3 Mi” sale will see discounts on its smartphones and accessories. Whereas on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will be available with a price drop on all its storage variants. Xiaomi has already teased and revealed some of the deals for its upcoming sale. Xiaomi is expected to reveal more deals and offers as the sale begins tomorrow.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi’s selfie smartphone Redmi Y2 (3GB+32GB) will be available at Rs 8,999. It originally retails at Rs Rs 10,499. Redmi Y2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage gets a discount bringing down its price from Rs 13,499 to Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone will start at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage model. Xiaomi will offer the 6GB+128GB variant of Mi A2 at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 sale on Flipkart has discounts on all the variants including the Armoured edition. Xiaomi Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) which originally retails at Rs 20,999 will be available at Rs 19,999. The 6GB+128GB variant of Poco F1 will be offered at a sale price of Rs 21,999.

Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be bought at Rs 25,999. It is originally priced at Rs 28,000. The ‘Armoured’ edition of Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) gets a discount of Rs 3,000 bringing its price down from Rs 29,999 to Rs 26,999.

