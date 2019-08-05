Xiaomi Poco F1 gets big price cut but should you buy it?

tech

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:27 IST

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 has received a price cut, once again. The smartphone with the latest price cut is available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is now available online for Rs 18,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model is available for Rs 22,999. The Armoured Edition of Xiaomi Poco F1 is also available for at a discounted price of Rs 22,999. The three models were earlier available for Rs 20,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 17,999.

The latest price cut comes amid rumours of a new Poco F2. According to reports, Xiaomi will launch Poco F2 with upgraded specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and AMOLED display. While Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are aimed at Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 segment, Poco F2 is expected to cover sub Rs 20,000 price points.

Poco F1 is now one-year old smartphone but still is among the cheapest smartphone to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone still makes a lot of sense for power users who play a lot of games and run power-intensive apps. The phone comes with a LiquidCool Technology for better thermal performance.

But performance isn’t the only thing you’re looking for, you can consider smartphones such as Realme X and Samsung Galaxy M40 which offer superior camera performance and better design and display quality. Realme X is available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 whereas Samsung Galaxy M40 comes for Rs 19,990.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 12:51 IST