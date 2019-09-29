Xiaomi Poco F1 gets biggest price drop ever on Amazon Great Indian Festival

tech

Xiaomi is selling its Poco F1 for less than Rs 16,000 on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Interestingly enough, you can buy the 6GB and 128GB variant of Poco F1 for Rs 15,999. The 6GB and 64GB and 8GB and 256GB models are available on Amazon India for Rs 16,550 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

With exchange, you can get Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB, 128GB model with up to Rs 9,000 off. The smartphone is also eligible for no cost EMI, 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000 with SBI Credit and Debit cards, and Rs 100 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on making pre-paid payment.

Xiaomi Poco F1 is now a one-year-old smartphone. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, the flagship chipset of 2018. The smartphone is known for its optimisations for gaming and other power-intensive applications. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 also comes with a LiquidCool Technology for better thermal performance. It has a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Poco F1 sports an 18:7:9 6.18-inch display with full HD+ resolution and 403 ppi. Other key features of the phone include fingerprint sensor, 4G dual SIM support, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Amazon on Sunday kicked off its annual Great Indian Festival. The e-commerce platform is offering big discounts and cashback schemes during the six-day sale. Smartphone brands such as Samsung, Realme, Vivo and Xiaomi are also participating in the sale.

