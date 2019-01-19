Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new MIUI 10 stable update: How to download, top features

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update for its ‘flagship killer’ Poco F1. The software update brings new features and improvements to the camera department.

The new update will be available as MIUI 10 v10.2.20 update for Poco F1 users. If you haven’t received a notification for the update, you can update it manually. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner it may take time to reach some regions.

With the new update, Poco F1 is now getting support for night mode. Google Pixel’s Night Sight has made this feature popular with smartphone brands introducing this as a built-in tool as well. Poco F1’s night mode combines eight photos taken at different exposures and merges them into one for the best result.

Night Mode, 960fps video recording, latest security patch and much more.



Check out this week's #POCOCommunity update here: https://t.co/6aVRIXQDxi pic.twitter.com/D04VaiQ2dz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 19, 2019

Another camera feature coming to Poco F1 is slow motion video recording at 960 fps. This would actually be super slo-mo video recording as popularised by Samsung with the Galaxy S9. The update also brings December’s Android security patch to the Poco F1.

Poco F1 users will also get 4K video recording soon. On its community forum, the company said 4K video development is complete and final release will take place soon. The next MIUI 10 for Poco F1 will most likely bring this camera feature. Xiaomi also addresses ongoing problems like the delay in taking photos with flash, and touchscreen issues.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 14:06 IST